Independent Agent Lori Miller helps you through the Medicare Maze

No, it’s not the sexiest article you’ll read, but if you are on Medicare or soon will be, it’s information you need.

Medicare Part A, which only covers inpatient hospital stays, units of blood given as an inpatient and hospice care, has no monthly premium, if you have qualified by paying into Social Security/Medicare for at least 10 years. Some people qualify under their spouse.

Under Original Medicare, the Part A hospital inpatient deductible is $1600.

This deductible covers beneficiaries’ share of costs for the first 60 days of Medicare-covered inpatient hospital care in a benefit period. In 2023, beneficiaries must pay a coinsurance amount of $400 per day for days 61 through 90 of a hospitalization in a benefit period and $800 per day for lifetime reserve days. If you are on an Advantage Plan (Part C), rather than Original Medicare, you may not have deductibles and your co-pay or coinsurance amounts will be different than under Original Medicare.

See your plan details to clarify.

Part B is the largest part of Medicare, covering most outpatient medical services.

The 2023 Medicare Part B standard premium is $164.90 monthly. I say standard because we don’t all pay the same amount for Medicare.

If your Modified Adjusted Gross was more than $97k individually or $194k jointly, you will be impacted by IRMAA, the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount. This means you will pay more for your Medicare Part B and Part D coverage. Nobody likes IRMAA!

If your income has decreased into a lower income bracket, you can appeal the IRMAA charge.

When you are new to Medicare, your initial Part B premium will be established based upon your tax return 2 years prior to your eligibility. If you’re eligible for Medicare in 2023, Uncle Sam will be looking at your Modified Adjusted Gross for 2021.

The Part B outpatient medical deductible under Original Medicare for 2023 is $226. This is your

out-of-pocket before Medicare begins paying claims. After the deductible has been met, Medicare will reprice each covered claim to their fee schedule and pay 80% of this allowed amount. The remaining 20% is your responsibility. There is no cap on the 20% coinsurance, so if the medical expenses are high, you’re still responsible for your portion. This is why it’s important to consider either a Medicare Supplement or choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, to limit your risk of high medical expenses.

Medicare coverage options come in two different forms, and they each work differently. Medicare Supplements are offered by insurance companies and are paired with Original Medicare to cover some or all of the 20% Medicare doesn’t cover. Original Medicare pays first, the Supplement pays second.

Medicare Advantage Plans are Part C of Medicare. They combine Parts A&B, and usually Part D, into plans that are offered by insurance companies. When you choose an Advantage Plan, you agree to allow that plan to administer your Medicare benefits for as long as you are a member of the plan.

Advantage Plans usually offer some ancillary benefits that are not covered under Original Medicare, such as some limited coverage for routine dental, vision and hearing. They may offer other benefits such as gym memberships, over-the-counter medications, etc. They are typically either HMOs or PPOs, however they do come in other formats as well.

When choosing Medicare coverage, it’s important to fully understand your options as well as the pros and cons of each coverage. No coverage is better or worse than another, however one type of coverage may better meet your individual needs. Medicare is not a one-size-fits-all system. It’s complex and confusing. The coverage choices you make in the beginning may impact the options available in the future.

Most stand-alone Part D drug plans have large deductibles on drugs in tiers 3 and up, however some have deductibles on all tiers. Some Advantage Plans do as well, however generally they are much lower than the stand-alone Part D deductibles. You can often avoid deductibles by using prescriptions that fall in tiers 1 & 2 of your plan’s formulary (list of covered drugs). If you take a medication in tier 3, check the discount providers such as GoodRx, SingleCare, RxSaver, etc. If the medication is available at a lower price, inform your pharmacy that you will use the discount instead of Part D for that medication.

Keep your formulary drug list, sent by your plan. Take it with you to medical appointments. Don’t let a provider write you a new prescription without checking your formulary to see if it’s covered and at what tier/cost. This will help you avoid a $500+ surprise at the pharmacy. Be your own best advocate!

The endless phone calls you get are generally illegal, with few exceptions. If you replied to a card you received in the mail or clicked on a link somewhere, you may have inadvertently given permission for an agent or agency to contact you. Medicare will NOT call you and the only mail you’ll get from Medicare will come directly from Social Security. Beware of mail designed to look like it came from the government. You can register your phone numbers on the Federal Do Not Call Registry at DONOTCALL.GOV. This won’t eliminate the calls, but it does help reduce them. An agent or agency can lose their license for violating Medicare marketing rules. If you are being harassed by such calls, you can report the agent/agency that is calling you to both Medicare and to your State Department of Insurance. Document the day and time of the call as well as the number of the caller. Most importantly, protect yourself from these predatory practices by hanging up! Most of these agents/agencies are very skilled at getting people to let their guard down. If you engage with them, do so at your own risk.

DO NOT GIVE ANYONE OTHER THAN YOUR CHOSEN AGENT YOUR MEDICARE NUMBER! With your number, they can see what type of Medicare plan you have. No matter what plan you have, they will do their best to change your coverage. If they do not change your plan, they do not earn a commission.

If you call those advertised hotlines on TV, they also have one goal, to change your current insurance. They will tout the benefits of the plans they are selling but will not likely tell you if your current coverage is better than the plan they are offering. If they do not change your insurance plan, they do not earn a commission.

If you call about a specific benefit you’ve heard or read about, such as a food card or flex card, and you don’t qualify for that benefit, they’ll simply take the opportunity to offer you a different plan.

Often, people are so confused by the end of the call that they don’t even realize that they have been sold a new Medicare plan. This realization typically comes when new insurance ID cards arrive in the mail.

The best protection is not to engage in calls you receive or call hotlines, but rather review your coverage options with a licensed local independent agent with the experience and knowledge to inform you of the pros and cons of the various options. If you are working with an agent who seems to be focused on just one or two specific plans, or if they can only represent one company’s plans, consider if they seem to be selling you something rather than educating you and guiding you through your options.

