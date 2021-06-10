Dominion Energy Hosts Forum Featuring South Carolina HBCU Leaders, Judi Gatson Moderates

Sponsored - The presidents of Benedict College and Claflin University will join other leaders from historically Black colleges and universities for Dominion Energy’s HBCU Promise℠ Presidents’ Forum Thursday, June 17, 1-2:30 p.m. WIS News anchor Judi Gatson will serve as the moderator.

Everyone is invited to watch the live conversation on YouTube. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions during the event by emailing them to Diversity&Inclusion@dominionenergy.com. The full panel will feature:

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Benedict College, Columbia, South Carolina

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University, Orangeburg, South Carolina

Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr., chancellor of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, North Carolina

Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Virginia

Titled “One Year Later,” this second installment of the three-part series will focus on the effects the last year has had on HBCUs and their students, reflecting on the opportunities and successes that have stemmed from those challenges. Additionally, topics will cover unique ways HBCUs can advance the social and economic mobility of minorities while driving social change.

After partnering with HBCUs for nearly 40 years through volunteer and financial support, Dominion Energy announced its HBCU Promise℠ Program in June 2020, taking an active role in the evolving conversation about race and social justice and to make a real difference. This six-year, $25 million initiative supports 11 higher education institutions across South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio by funding scholarships, endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy. Dominion Energy recognizes the important role HBCUs continue to play as an equalizer in fostering education and serving as a springboard for social and economic mobility.