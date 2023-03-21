Fathom K9: Benefits of Crate Training

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fathom K9 and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fathom K9, visit www.fathomk9.com

A properly sized crate is one of the most important items a family should buy for their puppy. There are multiple benefits to crate training your puppy. Crate training your puppy is a key component in successfully house training your puppy and provides the puppy a safe environment in which he/she feels comfortable.

When crate training a puppy, it is important that you are consistent and have patience during the first week the crate is introduced. Due to lack of understanding, it is inevitable that some puppies cry or whine the first couple of days. Stick to your routine and do not let the puppy out of its crate for whining or crying. Doing so will teach the puppy that whining and crying gets your attention which results in being let out so the crying will increase. If you are consistent, your puppy will settle into their crate within a few days. The crate will become your puppy’s safe place to go when he/she needs to relax and/or escape from our busy lifestyles. Once the crate is part of your puppy’s routine, you can begin utilizing the crate to help you with house training based on the tips taught in our Puppy Preschool program.

If the crate is introduced and used properly, it is a key component to house training and keeping your puppy safe. Contact FATHOM K9 today to let one of our certified trainers help you in achieving the relationship you have always wanted with your dog. Our Puppy Preschool program (8-16 weeks of age) will help educate you, the owner, how to properly raise a confident and well-mannered adult dog. Our trainers’ experience and knowledge will help you every step of the way.

