Georgia Skin & Cancer Institute Shares Reminders About Skin Cancer Checks

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Georgia Skin & Cancer Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Georgia Skin & Cancer Institute, visit https://georgiaskinandcancer.com.

The Georgia Skin & Cancer Institute is sharing reminders about checking for skin cancer and other information that can be helpful in staying cancer free.

How often should I see a dermatologist?

It’s always a good idea to visit your dermatologist at least once a year for a comprehensive evaluation and exam. After all, certain issues could be present that you might not even notice, but our team has the tools to recognize. By coming in once a year we can identify problems

early on when they are easier to treat. Of course, if you are dealing with chronic skin problems such as acne or psoriasis, you may need to turn to us every couple of months for care.

What are the reasons to turn to a dermatologist?

There are many reasons to turn to a dermatologist. Anyone who cares about the health of their skin, hair, and nails can benefit from visiting us at least once a year; however, you may also want to turn to a dermatologist if,

You’re dealing with severe acne or acne that isn’t responding to home care

You have a mole that looks suspicious or is changing

You have red, cracked, scaly, or burning skin

You want to treat signs of aging

You are dealing with hair loss

You think you may have a skin infection

How often should I get screened for skin cancer?

Everyone can benefit from an annual skin cancer screening. Since you’re already visiting your dermatologist once a year for a checkup, this is also the perfect time to get screened for skin cancer. This examination only takes a few minutes, and it could save your life. Those who have a family history of skin cancer or other risk factors may want to talk with us about coming in more than once a year for a skin cancer screening

What are common things a dermatologist treats?

Acne

Eczema

Hair loss

Nail fungus

Psoriasis

Skin cancer

Rosacea

What are the risk factors for getting skin cancer?

Fair skin that easily freckles, burns or is hyper-sensitive after being in the sun.

Eyes that are blue or green & hair that is blonde or red

Frequent exposure to the sun

Family history of skin cancer

Goal for clinic?

To be approachable to our patients and help them feel comfortable in their own skin. We are committed to patient education and will take the time necessary to ensure you are thoroughly informed of your treatment/procedure details and the results that can be expected.

What are the different ways of optimizing skin care?

Sunscreen and adequate hydration are key due to prolonged sun exposure. Our recommendation is to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when you plan on being outdoors for longer than 30 minutes at a time.

When should I be concerned about a mole?

Generally, if you believe it has gotten bigger or darker in color then come in for an exam. Moles can change over time so do not stress but it is always a good idea to have a healthcare professional examine your skin.

What are the main types of skin cancer?

Melanoma

Non-melanoma skin cancers: Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Should you pop your pimples? Why/why not?

No, because it can lead to infections, scarring. Popping it can also damage the surrounding collagen and cause post-inflammatory hyper pigmentation at the site (or darkening of the skin)

Learn more about the Charleston Laser Skin Clinic with some Q & A below:

Who is Charleston Laser Skin Clinic?

I am a partnering practice to Georgia Skin and Cancer specializing in dermatological and aesthetic laser services.

What is a laser and how does it work?

A laser is a tool which emits a specific color and intensity of light. The wavelengths of medical lasers are safe and a harmless form of radiation, like sunlight. When focused, the intensity and color of the light determines specificity for certain medical problems. With the energies and specificity of lasers these days treatment can be done with little to no downtime.

What conditions can be treated by laser?

Dermatology lasers are being indicated for a growing list of skin conditions including pigmented and vascular lesions, chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis and vitiligo, and can sometimes be used to remove warts and improve the appearance of scars. In addition to treating specific dermatologic conditions, lasers can also be effective to cosmetically enhance the face and body.

What is the cost of laser treatment?

The cost of laser treatment is dependent on the condition being treated as well as the size of the area.

What can I expect during laser treatment?

Treatment time will vary based on the size of the area treated, and may take as little as 5 minutes or as long as 30 minutes. During your laser treatment you will wear protective eyewear. Before and after care of the treated area will be discussed with you at your initial consultation. A common description of the feeling of a laser pulse is a quick rubber band like snap on the skin along with the sensation of heat. For the most part, laser treatment is a very quick procedure, and most patients describe a slight, but manageable, discomfort. If it is determined that a topical anesthetic is needed to numb the treatment area, one can be applied prior to treatment.

What is the recovery time after laser treatment?

In general, immediately following laser treatment the area will be red, slightly swollen, and may feel like a sunburn, this may last a few hours or a few days after treatment. Depending on the condition treated it may be normal to experience slight scabbing or bruising in the area treated. In some cases results can be seen immediately, while others take place over a period of 2 weeks or more. Certain conditions require multiple laser treatments to see improvement. A consultation appointment is the best way to determine how many laser treatments will be necessary and the result that can be expected.

Learn more on the Georgia Skin & Cancer Institute website.