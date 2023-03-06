Can’t Seem to Find Your Dream Home? Adam Tournear Can Help!

Autoplay Caption

While many may say that real estate is all about “location, location, location,” what might be even more important is who you have by your side helping buy or sell your property. That’s where Realtor Adam Tournear at Lowcountry Home comes in!

Adam will help you check all the home-buying boxes for finding your dream home: searching for the perfect style, finding the right location, having the right features, and securing funding.

Whether you want your beachfront home, or one with a pier or ocean view, Adam will help you narrow down your perfect location.

Also, when thinking about location, think about all aspects of your life-your job, your family, your friends, how you like to spend your free time. Maybe you dream of a sunset view of the Ashley River or enjoying a cup of coffee watching the sun come up over the Arthur Ravenel Bridge. And the inside is just as important, if not more, than the location. Your dream home has all the elements you are looking for. This includes bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, living spaces, outdoor areas and more.

Features of the property are important as well, and some of them are things not all realtors will help you consider, like the costs of utilities, if there are and HOAs, or if high-speed internet is even available. Adam knows these aspects are important to your way of life and will work tirelessly to get you into the home that fits all your needs.

Lowcountry Home will work with you, as a home-buying partner, to find your dream home!

Read some testimonials below from home buyers Adam has worked with.

“If it weren’t for you, we would not be writing to you from our own home. Thank you! You were the only real estate agent who took us seriously when we wanted to buy a home. Not only that, but you listened to what we wanted and didn’t wait; you went right to work finding us not one, but many that fit our requirements. You showed us the ones we wanted to see and then sat back and left the decision up to us. No pressure. It was great! It took a lot less time than we had anticipated.” - Anonymous

“Thanks so much for all your help on my home - hunt. You were very receptive to my needs and budget, and I think the condo is going to be perfect for me. Although I’ve always dreamed of owning my own home, I wasn’t sure it would ever be possible. What a great feeling!” - Joyce Ashcroft

“The service and personal attention we received from Adam Tournear was exceptional and unexpected from a Realtor! They are truly a high-caliber team. Their knowledge of the local market and their key contacts in the community helped us in our search for our dream home. After patiently going through listings and explaining tax details with us, Adam Tournear made sure we got the best offer for our previous home and more importantly, the best value purchase for the new one! Regardless of whether you are buying or selling, I would highly recommend Adam Tournear to help you in this life changing move. We could not have asked for a better Realtor to guide us through the process.” - James and Cameron

Looking to buy a home in the lowcountry? Contact Lowcountry Home today!