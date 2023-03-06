How much is my home worth?

Autoplay Caption

Looking to sell and want to know what your home is worth? Adam will help you get ready to put your home on the market. One of the features Lowcountry Home offers upfront is a complimentary Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to determine the current value of your home.

A CMA is a tool that real estate agents use to estimate the value of a specific property by evaluating similar ones that have recently sold in the same area, along with all of the attributes of your home.

There are many specifics that are considered for a CMA, including location and elevatopm, lot size and features, square footage, age and condition of property, construction, number of bedrooms and bathrooms and special features, like pools, fireplaces or bonus rooms.

Realtors will also look at comparative properties, known as comps, that were sold in the last several months. Anything that sold more than six months ago can be considered, but realtors must note any changes that have happened in the real estate market since that time.

If you’re interested in listing your property, the CMA can help you find the best listing price and know what your home’s value is. The best price is one that’s not so low it leaves the seller in more debt, or so high the home won’t sell.

In instances of buying a property, a CMA can help you better understand that market and therefore, make a competitive offer or negotiate a better price, without scaring the seller away from your offer.

