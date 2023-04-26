Autoplay Caption

Looking to build or buy a new construction home? Look no further! As your go-to real estate agent, I’ll be with you every step of the way to make sure that your interests are protected throughout the home buying process.

First things first, let’s talk about the importance of having your own realtor when purchasing a new home. While the builder’s consultant may guide you through the homebuilding process, their primary focus is on the builder’s interests, not yours. Having your realtor present during the process can help you make informed decisions and answer any questions you may have. Plus, who doesn’t want someone to share their excitement with during the process?

Before signing your new home contract, it’s essential to carefully read through it to understand the terms and conditions outlined in the agreement. Make sure to take note of any deadlines and obligations that you need to fulfill to avoid any legal issues. And don’t forget, your realtor is there to help you navigate the fine print.

The design center is where you can really make your new home your own by selecting upgrades and options to fit your lifestyle and preferences. But remember, the choices you make here will affect your home’s appraisal value. That’s why bringing your agent along with you to the design center is highly recommended.

During the construction phase, safety is of utmost importance. Your builder will have various times that you can visit the home during construction, but be sure to coordinate with your realtor and the builder to ensure that safety measures are in place before visiting the site.

Securing financing for your new home before the closing date is crucial. While there may be an incentive to use the builder’s preferred lender, it’s not always the best option for everyone. Your realtor can help you navigate your financing options and find the best mortgage rate and terms to fit your financial situation.

Before closing, it’s important to conduct inspections and walkthroughs of the property to ensure that everything is in good condition and that all items outlined in your contract are in place. Your realtor can help schedule a home inspection with a licensed inspector to ensure that your new home is in tip-top shape.

Closing day is the day you get the keys to your new home! On this day, you will sign all the necessary documents and pay any closing costs. Ensure that you have all the necessary funds and documents with you, including a government-issued ID.

In summary, as your real estate agent in Charleston, South Carolina, I want to remind you to bring your own realtor, carefully read your contract, and conduct inspections and walkthroughs to ensure that your interests are protected throughout the home buying process. Let’s make your dream of owning a new home a reality!”

