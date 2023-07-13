Mold Remediation in Charleston South Carolina

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of R&E Home Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about R&E Home Solutions, visit https://www.randehomesolutions.com/

R&E home solutions provide a variety of air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and mold removal services. Mold can produce an unpleasant smell in your home or might cause certain indoor allergies.

We at R&E Home Solutions Charleston SC got you covered with the best interest at heart in addressing the mold removal problem.

What is mold?

Mold is a fungal growth that forms and spreads on various kinds of damp or decaying organic matter. Naturally, microscopic mold tends to exist in almost every place, be it outdoors or indoors.

Mold Removal in Charleston from business or at home can prove impossible. But before embarking on this process, it is important that you understand the most common types of mold that might exist around you. Understanding different mold types enables you to establish the cause or source of the molds and the best method of getting rid of them.

Common Mold Types:

Black mold: This is a rare species of mold, also known as toxic black mold, commonly associated with poor indoor air quality formed due to fungal growth on water-destroyed building surfaces.

Mildew: This is a type of fungus and is differentiated from other types of molds mainly by its color. Other types of molds appear under shade areas in red, blue, green, and black color. In contrast, mildew appears in white color as a very thin and superficial growth made up of small hyphae fungal filaments generated on organic matter such as paper, leather or wood or living plants.

Stachybotrys: This is hyphomycetes genius mold and asexually reproducing type of filamentous fungi. It is largely considered to be associated with the genus Memnoniella.

Being exposed to mold can really affect your health. It could cause headaches, mood swings, fatigue, light sensitivity and memory issues. Most people think getting sick is from other people, but mold in your airducts can be the culprit.

What to Expect from R&E Home Solutions’ Mold Removal Service

Of course, mold treatment and restoration service is a lengthy, complex process. That is why it should be left to the professionals who have the right equipment to detect the proliferation of mold. Due to the possible health effects of the mold cleanup, our technicians are fully properly equipped to clean up the mold. You should therefore keep in mind several factors regarding the entire process.

After reviewing the extent of the damage, we issue a quote. It includes the cost of labor, and all the pertinent equipment, cleaners, and other chemicals. While you might feel the cost is steep, consider what you would pay if you had to deal with a structural failure or chronic illness due to mold contamination.

Fortunately, your homeowner’s insurance may cover mold damage. Check with your insurance agent to determine whether your case will be covered. You know the costs associated with the proper eradication of mold.

Therefore, you must be wary of companies offering low costs of removal. Cheap companies take shortcuts to cover up noticeable signs of mold. Often, they never fix the root of the issue.

If your mold inspection only shows small spots of mold growth, you can probably clean it yourself. And our technicians will give you advice on self-cleaning in the case of mold proliferation under 10 square feet. What if your mold damage is more widespread? If so, we recommend you use our professional mold eradication and treatment services.

Give us a call at (843) 886-1683 to get more information about your indoor, attic, or crawl space issues. We like getting our hands dirty!