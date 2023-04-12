Todd B. McCaffrey confirmed by SC Senate as next Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, visit https://scdva.sc.gov/

Retired Major General, Todd B. McCaffrey, has been confirmed by unanimous vote from the South Carolina Senate as the next Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The confirmation vote took place on March 16, 2023.

“Secretary McCaffrey comes to the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs with an impressive record that includes over 30 years of military experience, culminating as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “His leadership experience and proven ability make him the right person to continue the great work already being done at SCDVA. Our Veterans deserve the best and that is what they are getting with Secretary McCaffrey.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster nominated McCaffrey in February following the retirement announcement of Retired Major General Will Grimsley, who served as SCDVA’s inaugural Secretary for nearly three years.

“I both welcome and appreciate the opportunity to serve South Carolina Veterans in this important role,” says Secretary McCaffrey. “I look forward to continuing Secretary Grimsley’s legacy of assisting Veterans, integrating services of those who support Veterans, and advocating for our military installations, service members, and family members across the state.”

Secretary McCaffrey served in the U.S. Army for more than 34 years completing his military career as the Chief of Staff, United States Africa Command. Following military retirement, McCaffrey relocated to South Carolina and joined the University of South Carolina as the Director of Military Affairs where he assisted the University by integrating and expanding its portfolio of defense, and other national security related efforts.

Upon departing the University, he consulted in the private sector to clients in defense-related industries, government, and academia and served on the board of directors for a South Carolina based Veteran’s service organization. McCaffrey is also an Association of the U.S. Army Leadership Fellow, supporting efforts to educate, inspire, and connect leader development programs across the Army and its supporters.

During his military career General McCaffrey commanded units at all echelons through division-level and led both an infantry battalion and Stryker Brigade Combat Team in combat. As a Division Commander he gained a lasting respect for the service and sacrifice of our nation’s citizen-Soldiers commanding a training support division. His other assignments include service as Chief of Staff to two 4-Star level commanders, and as the Deputy Commander at U.S. Army Pacific where he supervised Army operations across the Pacific.

General McCaffrey is a 1986 graduate of the United States Military Academy and holds Master-level degrees in economics from the Colorado School of Mines, and in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College. He has earned the Combat Infantry Badge, is a three-time recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal and has been awarded the Bronze Star multiple times for meritorious service in combat.