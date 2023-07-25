My Life as a Soybean Farmer: A South Carolina Soybean Board Story

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Soybean Board and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Soybean Board, visit https://scsoybeans.org/.

As a seventh-generation farmer from Providence, South Carolina, I feel incredibly blessed to continue my family’s legacy on our farm that has been home for over 250 years. Farming runs deep in our blood, and together with my dad, brother, and cousin, we work hand in hand to cultivate the land we call heaven on earth.

Our region is dotted with older multi-generational family farms, and we’re more than just neighbors; we’re friends who support each other through thick and thin. When challenges arise or storms threaten our crops, we come together, pitching in to help one another, ensuring our collective success.

Over the years, our farm has ventured into various businesses, but now we focus solely on row crops, including soybeans, corn, cotton, peanuts, and wheat. Currently, I have the honor of serving as the chairman of the South Carolina Soybean Board, a checkoff organization that allocates a percentage of every harvested soybean bushel towards research and consumer education, making us more sustainable farmers.

Being a soybean farmer requires extensive knowledge and meticulous planning. Following in my dad’s footsteps has given me valuable insights, but the art of growing these crops goes beyond a lifetime’s experience. Crop rotation is vital for maintaining healthy seedbeds and managing pests effectively. This year, soybeans are in this field, and next year, it will be corn.

As we prepare for planting in mid-May, we rely on advanced technologies like RTK guidance (GPS) on all our machines. This cutting-edge tool enables precise farming practices, optimizing efficiency as we tend to hundreds of acres each day. With a planter monitor, we ensure the right amount of seed is sown per acre, maximizing yields and ensuring the quality of our crops.

However, soybean farming is not without its challenges. We must carefully monitor weather conditions, soil moisture, and soil temperature to ensure ideal planting conditions. The goal is to provide food for people not only in our country but all over the world. Our dedication to technical knowledge and know-how is what fuels our passion for agriculture.

As growth continues in our area, the availability of land becomes crucial. We hope that the state of South Carolina can sustain this rich agricultural tradition, providing opportunities for future generations to carry on the legacy of family farming. For me, there is no greater profession than being an American farmer, knowing that we play a crucial role in feeding the world and keeping our traditions alive.

In conclusion, being a soybean farmer in South Carolina demands hard work, dedication, and a deep-rooted love for the land. Our multi-generational family farm stands as a testament to the strength of our community and the determination to contribute to the greater good. I am proud to carry on this legacy and hope that the next generation will have the same opportunity to experience the fulfillment of being a farmer, just as I have been blessed to do.