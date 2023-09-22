Straight from the Farm: Jeffy Westbury

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Soybean Board and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Soybean Board, visit https://scsoybeans.org/.

Jeffy Westbury is another one of South Carolina’s many farmers. He took to it full-time in the past five years to help generate income as urban sprawl threatened to take away valuable farm land.

Westbury has found success in strawberries, pumpkins, and soybeans. But it’s really the success he’s had with customers that’s really pushing things in a positive direction for his farm.

“See the kids get an opportunity to come out and not just to select the pumpkin out of the store, but to be able to see it on the vines and and really pick them straight off the vine,” Westbury said. “This was a difference. They really enjoy it and this gave us an opportunity to deal with consumers one-on-one find out what they know about agriculture and give us a chance to teach them about agriculture.”

Westbury’s soybean operation between strawberry seasons allows for an almost cyclical use of resources, making more effective farming.

“So on our home farm when we get done with strawberries, we immediately put soybeans back in and that land it’s in strawberries this year will be in soybeans in the fall, and then corn the next spring,” Westbury said. “The fertilizer that we put out, that allows the soybeans to use the excess fertilizer that was off strawberries and we’re constantly have something growing in that drought.”

Still, Westbury also relies on his farm to help grow the relationships in his family.

“One of the biggest things that I enjoy about farming is that I’m doing it with my wife and my little girl and my 8-year-old that enjoys it just as much as we do,” Westbury said.

Farming is the ultimate family profession.