Best Online Psychic Readings

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites for Live Chat Readings

It can be difficult finding the right advice when so many people claim to know what is best for you. To make matters worse, so many of the most important questions are hard to ask, let alone talk about.

Whether you’re searching for fortune, love, or your purpose in life, you might find a psychic reading online could help you more than you realize. Sometimes we are blind to the signs inside and all around us, and that’s when an outside perspective sensitive to our situation can make all the difference.

Maybe you know exactly what you want to ask, be it about relationships with family and friends, or the risks you face in your career. With such burning questions, you’ll want to know who can help you best. If this is your situation, our list of the best online psychic reading sites below all have some way of sorting and indicating which psychic reader has the expertise you look for.

Know what subject you want to talk about but don’t know what to ask? Don’t worry, I wrote this guide for you, too!

With the best online psychics at your fingertips, you’re sure to find someone to help you clarify the heart of the matter. After all, fortune tellers and psychic readers are renowned for giving answers, even when you can’t quite put your finger on the question.

Have you heard the knock of destiny on your door? Find your purpose in life, and the right people to share it with, by trying out some of the best psychic readings websites out there!

If you’re looking for clarity about love, career, or destiny, these psychic readings sites have plenty to offer. Each of them hosts experienced psychics trusted by their clients. They each also offer useful ways to find the best psychic for your questions.

5 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

1. Kasamba - best psychic readings site to get valuable advice about love and romance.

2. California Psychics - best psychics online for accurate spiritual readings.

3. Psychic Source - best online psychics to trust with your most difficult questions.

4. Keen Psychics - experienced psychics with great reviews under their belts.

5. Purple Garden - best psychic readings site for meaningful guidance about your destiny.

Why trust us?

When you have a question close to your heart, you want meaningful answers. I know this because I’ve had plenty, I know what it feels like! Like you, I also decided maybe consulting a tarot deck or a spiritual reader would help me.

Sometimes my readings, or those done for me, would be astonishingly accurate. Other times, it would leave me wanting.

After a while, I noticed what the difference was. When I felt unsatisfied, my questions were usually passive when I should have beenasking active questions about how I can change the situation.

Realizing the difference between a helpful reading, and one that led to a lot of disappointing follow-up readings, made me realize there was one more contributing factor I hadn’t observed before.

After decades of trial and error, I’ve discovered the key to getting the most helpful answer is knowing which oracle to consult based on the subject of my question.

I wrote this guide to help you achieve the same success with psychic readings online. The websites mentioned here all have one thing in common: they have tools, sorting methods, profiles, reviews, or a combination of these, to help you fine-tune your questions.

Kasamba - Psychic Readings by Experts on Love and Happiness

Kasamba’s psychic readings leave you with the impression that you’re dealing with truly gifted people dedicated to improving your quality of life.

While consulting any psychic will yield results, no one likes generic answers, and Kasamba has a great system to avoid this. Not only is their range of services wide, but Kasamba also allows you to choose a psychic reader who has experience in specific topics.

You might see the same psychic in several places, and you can also switch between their profiles from a dropdown menu to see what other expertise they posess.

Reasons to choose Kasamba

Kasamba’s main profile is advice about love and relationships, so if this is the subject you have questions about, you’re in the right place. Additionally, their psychics are highly rated for questions about destiny as well.

Here are some other reasons to try them:

3 FREE minutes + 70% off your first voice or chat consultation

Each psychic has multiple unique profiles based on topic

Chat and phone consultations

3 FREE chat minutes for every new advisor you try

Helpful articles are written by their psychics

Offline sessions via email

You can search with keywords to filter for the best psychic for your question

Where Kasamba falls short

When it comes to answering important questions, you want as much specificity as possible. From this point of view, Kasamba could improve the following:

There could be more diversity in topics other than relationships

The categories could be organized and presented better

Membership is required

Are their psychics equipped to advise you on matters of love?

Straight away Kasamba proves how dedicated they are to matters of the heart by the way they break down their categories in their Love Psychics menu.

You can get advice about every stage of love here, whether you’re Single & Dating or seeking answers about Marital Life. They also have a dedicated category for Gay & Lesbian Friendly readings, making it easier than ever to truly find a compatible psychic who can relate to you and your relationship.

Sometimes the most pressing questions are sad ones. Luckily, Kasamba also covers other aspects of romantic relationships. You’re sure to find a psychic here who can help you make sense of Cheating & Affairs or Breakup & Divorce as well.

Nothing says romance like finding your one true love. For that, the Soulmate Connections category will guide you to a psychic who specializes in the harmonies between love and fate.

As for other kinds of relationships in the nuclear family, you can also find advice regarding Parents & Children under the Love Psychics menu.

A little more tucked away you can also find Fertility under the category of Intimacy if you’re looking for advice on growing your family. You can find this under the More menu.

Can their psychics help you make sense of your work life?

When it comes to our worldly existence, making a living can be a source of great anxiety for many of us. If you have questions about money, luck, or your professional life in general, Kasamba is ready to guide you.

Whether you want a career change or a promotion, Kasamba has a dedicated category for Career Advisors to answer a range of work-related questions.

Even great jobs sometimes pay little, and for money advice, you can find the Financial Forecasts category under their More menu.

You might also be interested in their Laws of Attraction category, and under More>New Age Spirituality try Empowerment and Intuitive Behavior. Each of these approaches can help reinforce the attitudes that invite success!

How well do their psychics do with questions about destiny?

There are many approaches to finding out what your fate is, and Kasamba has quite a few options to help you come a step closer to understanding yourself and your purpose.

To find answers from within, Dream Analysis, Aura Readings, and Graphology might reveal surprising information about yourself. Sometimes it’s difficult for all aspects of us to communicate clearly, and a psychic reader can help you better understand signals coming from you.

When it comes to the influence of the forces of the universe, Kasamba’s psychic readers can help you understand the greater themes of your life with tools such as Vedic Astrology, Palm Readings, Past Life Readings, and Numerology, to name a few.

If your question about your purpose relates to the divine, New Age Spirituality isn’t Kasamba’s only approach. They also separate categories for psychic readers who can help you if you’re Christian or Wiccan.

Wherever your search for meaning leads you, it’s clear Kasamba has real psychics with sensitivity and clout ready to help you!

California Psychics - Best Website for Specific and Accurate Online Psychic Readings

California Psychics continues to impress with their multifaceted approach to sorting their psychic reading services.

Not only can you easily filter and sort the best online psychics they host, but they also can match you to the right advisor with their Psychic Match Tool.

You will also see you have a multitude of ways you can tailor your psychic reading, from setting the reading’s tone to choosing which tools you want the psychic, medium, or spiritual advisor to use.

They also have a comprehensive selection of topics, so however specific your question is, you can easily find a psychic reader who is skilled at the subject. This definitely makes California Psychics one of the best psychic readings websites to try!

Reasons to choose California Psychics

California Psychics has quite a versatile selection of tools and sorting options. If you have questions that are difficult to answer, you’re likely to find the right psychic reading here.

Other things which make them an attractive option:

$1/Min Low Rates + $20 Credit on sign up

Free birth chart calculator

Free Sun sign compatibility evaluation

Customizable price range

Screening of psychics and regular quality control

Informative articles, quizzes, and Q&As

Where California Psychics falls short

Even websites offering the best online psychic readings have flaws, and here are the things that could be better:

Membership required

The website could be more streamlined for mobile devices

Can their psychic readings help you connect with others?

It’s not always easy to pin down what’s so difficult about navigating love and relationships. Because of this, the love psychics we consult must have both the sensitivity and wisdom to guide us to healing and happiness.

California Psychics arms you with plenty of approaches when it comes to this subject, starting with providing information you’ll want to know to get the best online psychic readings. A great place to start is their Zodiac Sign Compatibility feature, which you can find under the Blog section.

Also under their Blog section, the Love & Relationships category has an abundance of information. You can learn about what questions are worth asking during a psychic reading online, guides, and even a few quizzes that can help you narrow down the issues and possibilities you face.

California Psychics offers some other great tools you should consider for this topic. Oracle Cards, Runes, Pendulums, and the I-Ching can all offer surprising insights you might not find elsewhere.

Can their psychic readings help you professionally?

If you’re more interested in how you can utilize and grow your talents, California Psychics has Career Advice and the Money category to help you out.

You can find a lot of interesting articles on this topic in their Blog section, too. They cover subjects like work-life balance, making a career out of your passions, the best tools and spreads for career, money advice and more.

When you’re asking about the risks and rewards awaiting you in the material world, consider asking for an Astrology reading, and a Numerology reading to find out your Life Path Number. Both of these techniques can be especially helpful in answering questions like this.

Where major decisions are concerned, you might also want to try consulting with the I-Ching. California Psychics is one of the only places where this tool has a dedicated section, and pairs very well with career and money decisions.

Can their spiritual readings reveal what your purpose is in life?

All of us seek meaning, and figuring out what we’re meant to do can take a lot of trial and error. When you need answers about your fate or destiny, it’s a good time to try California Psychic’s Destiny & Life Path category.

Before you choose a psychic reading, you might want to look through their Horoscopes section. Their Free Birth Chart Calculator is a great place to start when you have questions about your destiny.

You might also find the Animal Sightings & Symbolism and Dreams & Interpretations categories helpful, as well, which you can find in the Blog section. When it comes to matters of fate, fine-tuning your connection to your hidden self and the universe becomes particularly significant.

I also generally recommend Astrology, Numerology, or Tarot from the selection of tools California Psychics offers, although all of them are worth a try!

To filter for the best results, I recommend using the Psychic Match Tool to customize your spiritual reading. Here, you can decide what tone you want your psychic reader to adopt and what tools the psychic uses.

Whichever combination you choose, California Psychics offers you many ways to get a refined selection of psychics and mediums who have the best chance of clicking with you and finding answers to your questions.

Psychic Source - No Question is Too Difficult for a Satisfying Psychic Reading Online

One look at the Subject & Expertises section will convince you that Psychic Source is particularly adept with complex questions. Few other online psychic websites pick apart the various types of questions people could have in such detail.

While many online psychics profess to be experts in relationships, the focus tends to be on romance. However, everyone knows relationships don’t end there! A lot of times it’s our connection to people in other areas of our life who impact us the most, and Psychic Source stands out when it comes to covering those bases.

Also, the well-rounded About Psychic Readings section has a wealth of information worth exploring. You will find explanations about psychic abilities and tools, advice about the topics people ask about, infographics, and quizzes. If you’re unsure what kind of reading, psychic, or tool best suits your question, start here!

If you still feel like there are too many options, Psychic Source has a Find a Psychic Tool to help narrow the selection of psychics based on your specific needs. You don’t have to choose one if you don’t want to. However, you have a better chance of being matched with a psychic who has a combination of abilities best suited to your question if you make at least one or two choices with the tool.

Reasons to choose Psychic Source

Psychic Source has a lot going for it with its approach to the satisfaction of their clients. The way their website presents you with information is particularly impressive. Apart from customizing your selection of psychics, it also intuitively guides you to focus your question so you find the right one.

Here’s a short overview of what makes them a great choice:

$1/Min Affordable Rates + 3 Minutes FREE with any advisor

Helpful and detailed guides

24/7 access to both psychics and customer service

Great variety in topic specificity

You can try another reading for FREE if you’re not satisfied with the previous one

Where Psychic Source falls short

Though their interface works fine on PCs and phones, it can be a little tricky navigating on some other devices. Fortunately, the website does offer multiple ways to sort through their database, so it’s not a big issue.

Menu navigation is glitchy on tablets

The detailed filters could be presented in menu form

Can their psychics help with relationships?

Psychic Source takes relationships seriously, and not just the romantic kind. Compared to their competitors, they stand out as the best psychic reading websites to help you tackle the full spectrum of what connecting to other people has to offer.

The Love, Relationships & Family category, of course, has all the classic topics a romantic connection could entail.

If you’re looking for love or want to grow in love, the Finding Love/Soulmates, LGBT Relationships, and Sex/Intimacy subcategories will show you psychic advisors who are skilled at offering valuable insights into how you love and need to be loved, as well as other relationship information.

For those who struggle with heartache, strained relationships, or separation, you can consult psychics who specialize in Breakups/Divorce, Cheating/Wandering Hearts, and Toxic Relationships.

There’s also a Loss & Grieving category dedicated to the emotional consequences of events that leave scars. This category includes Incomplete Goodbyes, Moving Past Grief, and Signs of Connections to help you during each stage of processing and integrating your pain. Here, you will also find Coping with Death, as well as Loss of a Pet, to help you heal.

The Love, Relationships & Family category also deals with subjects like Sibling/Parental Issues, as well as Social Media Influence. This latter category in particular is a great find. Although oracles and soothsayers have roots in ancient history, the effects of the internet are a uniquely modern concept, and, sadly, not one without issues.

Whoever you have questions about and whatever your connection is to them, it’s clear Psychic Source can handle a variety of relationships and the feelings surrounding them!

What do their psychics have to say about your career?

Psychic Source’s Career & Finance section is as diverse as its other sections. It covers a variety of questions and favored subjects, such as Manifesting Wealth, Career Changes, New Job, and Financial Stress.

There are also even more relationship-driven topics here, which are quite useful, including Harassment, Co-Worker Disputes, and Office Romance.

Finally, there is also Work/Life Balance capping off the Career & Finance category, making it a well-rounded selection.

If you’re wondering if your career will help you fulfill your purpose in life, you might want to widen your search to include advisors who are also skilled at fortune-telling, clairvoyance, or spiritual readings.

Can their spiritual readings reveal the deeper meanings in life?

If you’re looking for a psychic reading online to guide you toward understanding your life’s purpose, or perhaps a spiritual reading, Psychic Source’s advisors are well-equipped to tackle your questions.

A quick browse through their catalog reveals Psychic Source has a great selection of tools and methods ideal for deep and meaningful answers about your destiny under their Life, Destiny & Meaning category.

Some of the topics you will find in this category relate to energy work and healing. They have info that can help you become more attuned with yourself, and become more aligned with the universe and the higher forces present in your life.

The methods Psychic Source offers here include Dream Interpretation, Embracing Change/Getting Unstuck, Law of Attraction, Life Coaching, Meditation, Auras, and Chakras. All of these can help you become more centered, whether you are healing or simply caring for yourself.

When it comes to greater forces, you might find answers in the Past Life Interpretation, Spirit Guides, Spirituality, and Unlocking Psychic Abilities sections. Yes, a psychic reading online can also help you tap into what you can do on your own!

Lose something? Life, Destiny & Meaning also has Lost Object tucked away in its ranks. I guess it’s true to its name!

Whatever you want to ask about, it’s clear there’s no better place than Psychic Source to quickly find someone ready to handle the complexities of your question. But if you’re not happy, remember: they want you to have a good experience. So take advantage of their satisfaction guarantee and try as long as you need to find the best psychics online for you!

Keen Psychics - Where Experience and Reputation Speak in Every Psychic Reading

Keen Psychics has the advantage of satisfaction with tenure. Not only have they been advising people with their online psychic readings for more than 24 years, but many of their advisors individually also have decades’ worth of experience under their belts.

Keen offers some interesting categories to help you find the right psychic advisor who can answer your questions. However, you may have to hunt around the website to find some of them. I recommend using the Sitemap, found at the bottom of the page, to quickly access more specific categories.

You will also find some of the best psychics online here. Although their competitors have enticing membership offers, rewards programs, and other services, Keen remains cutting-edge when it comes to offering highly-rated, yet inexpensive psychic readings.

Reasons to choose Keen

Each psychic on Keen Psychics has an Approach to Topics section, which is quite useful if you want to get a sense of the reader you’ve chosen before starting your call or chat.

Keen isn’t shy about their limitations, which is a point in their favor. Still, they have a lot of positive aspects such as:

Introductory offer of 10 Minutes for $1.99

Highly-rated experienced psychic advisors

Priority on safe and secure psychic services

Excellent customer service

You can ask for callbacks or book appointments

Lots of information about what to ask from a psychic

Psychics have multiple profiles with blogs

Regular giveaways (readings, magazine subscriptions, etc.)

Low prices

Where Keen falls short

They won’t try to win you over with involved loyalty or rewards programs, and their vetting process isn’t as thorough as their competitors. The website has some issues and it can be a little difficult to find the psychic you want if you have a specific question.

It’s worth noting that none of these weak spots have held Keen back, but they are weak spots nonetheless:

No loyalty or rewards program after signup

Their website could use some improvement

Different profiles of the same psychic aren’t linked

Confusing titles, which are different in the menu and page

How experienced are their psychics with matters of the heart?

Don’t let the solitary Love & Relationships category fool you. If you scroll down to the fine print, you will see their advisors have handled quite a few complex questions when it comes to figuring out how to navigate other people.

Commitment-phobia, back-and-forth lovers, and long-distance relationships stand out as unique among the topics Keen names when it comes to the subject of love.

If your loved one is in the spirit realm, Keen has a dedicated category for Psychic Mediums. The talents of these mediums also extend to other kinds of spirits, like spirit guides or other forces.

Can their psychics offer advice on how to find your professional calling?

In their All Categories section, you can find Keen’s Financial Outlook category, which appears to be the umbrella term for both money and career questions.

If you’re on a mission to find success, you might want to consult one of Keen’s astrologers, particularly those who practice Vedic Astrology or Mayan Astrology.

Some other good tools to try for career and money questions are Cartomancy, the Pendulum, and Numerology.This is also a subject worthy of exploring with psychics gifted with strong intuitions, and abilities like Remote Viewing. A Clairvoyant, Clairaudient, or Clairsentient could also offer valuable insights into which profession is meant for you.

Or, you could simply try an advisor who can help you with Affirmations if that’s what you need to succeed.

How accurate are their psychics when it comes to the purpose of your life?

Keen might not take the cake when it comes to clearly presenting you with their advisors’ talents. However, they just might be one of the best websites for psychic readings when it comes to variety and accuracy about divining your destiny.

Among the tools best suited for this purpose, aside from the classics, Keen hosts some of the best psychics online skilled in the arts of reading the skies. Their selection includes Western Astrology, Vedic Astrology, Mayan Astrology, and Chinese Astrology, giving you a rounded approach to every aspect of your life.

In Keen’s broader selection of fate-related topics, the Past Life & Clairvoyant Readings category, which is titled Otherworldly Connections in the menu, can help illuminate the most mysterious influences that crop up in your life: who you have been and what you have done in other lives.

To help bring balance in your life, Keen offers Feng Shui readings, and with their Life Questions category, you can sort out other aspects of your life that may be holding you back from fulfilling your purpose.

It’s clear that the advisors at Keen Psychics are confident about their ability to help you, and the consensus in the client reviews seems to agree.

What is more, Keen offers some of the most affordable online psychic readings out there, and that alone makes them worth considering!

Purple Garden - Best Online Psychics to Reveal Your Destiny

Though Purple Garden doesn’t dress up its services with a great deal of customer support or sorting options, you will find a lot of psychic readers here who specialize in deep insights from oracles.

Although you will find other tools and approaches at Purple Garden, oracles stand out as a diverse category full of potential for all kinds of questions.

You will also find plenty of readers who focus on matters of love, you will see many profiles highlighting their success in the subject.

A deeper look will also reveal psychics who are gifted in the art of fortune-telling, spiritual readings, and soul readings. If you feel like you’re being told what you want to hear, you might want to try a psychic reader at Purple Garden. Many of them make a point to say they would rather tell you what you need to hear!

Reasons to choose Purple Garden

Purple Garden has one of the most generous loyalty programs of the websites on this list. This makes them an attractive option for those who are looking for both regular consultations and risk-free opportunities to try new psychic readers.

Competitive price range ( $0.99 to $3.99 )

) FREE readings through the Tryout loyalty program

Cashback program

Where Purple Garden falls short

Purple Garden has a lot it could improve on when compared to other online psychic readings websites. This is somewhat mitigated by the competitive prices, and the ability to earn rewards for your patronage, including free readings and cashback.

Still, Purple Garden could be a lot better if it put a little more attention into things like this:

The selection of topics could be more diverse

Types of psychics and tools aren’t extensively explained

Menu structure lacks finesse

No detailed filtering system

Limited screening process

No refunds

Do they host reputable online psychics who can help you find love?

When it comes to love, Purple Garden puts a heavy focus on Tarot. When a psychic or a website offering online psychic readings features something like this, you know it’s their specialty.

There’s a lot of great advice you can find in the Love Readings category, including some insight as to why Tarot is a good choice for questions about matters of the heart.

Purple Garden also encourages you to make use of the advisors who specialize in their intuitive sense of you. So you might want to try the services of their clairvoyants, empaths, and other psychics who don’t need tools.

Although they don’t have a complex sorting or categorizing system like their competitors, a glance through their database shows they have quite a few psychic readers who specialize in romance and love.

How helpful are their psychic readings when it comes to finances?

Purple Garden doesn’t have a dedicated category for career and finance, but you will find a selection of reading types, so here a little help might be useful.

As always, there are answers about your work life written in the stars, and Purple Garden has an Astrology & Horoscopes section for this.

Astrologers deal the best with questions that have to do with how we interact with the world. However, you’ll have to find out individually through advisor profiles and consultations which systems Purple Garden’s advisors employ.

The Oracles section might be the most interesting option at Purple Garden, and regardless of your question topic, I would recommend consulting oracles. Especially because this category is highlighted as one of their unique features.

What do their psychics offer when it comes to divining your fate?

This is Purple Garden’s specialty. When it comes to seeing the unseen, especially the threads of fate, consulting an oracle is a quintessential approach.

Purple Garden hosts quite a few oracle guides under their Oracles section who tap into the rivers of prophecy to divine your future. These psychic readings can help unveil things you need to hear, although they may not always be what you want to hear.

You also have options like Dream Analysis, Angel Insights, and Palm Readings. Each of these can offer useful insights about those things you should pay attention to as you walk your path, as well as insights about the things that are outside your control.

Purple Garden puts wisdom to the forefront, and they have many psychic readers who have a variety of talents to help you across all areas of life. They don’t reveal much about themselves, but based on the numerous positive reviews, their oracles, human and otherwise, seem worth their salt!

How can I tell if a psychic reading is real?

This isn’t the arena of right and wrong, but there is a right way to approach psychic readings. We turn to spiritual readers, psychic mediums, oracles, etc.. because we’re looking for answers and clarity. So it might seem counterintuitive to accept that psychics sometimes leave you with more questions than answers.

The question you really want to ask is this: “Was this psychic reading helpful to me?”

Maybe a prediction didn’t come true word-for-word. You might feel the cards led you on. The thing about the psychic arts is that those who channel and interpret the unseen realm will always say useful things. That may be either symbolic or objective truth.

One last thing: trust your instincts. If you feel something is off, you need to trust that feeling. But if it helped you, even if it didn’t end the way you expected, it was real to you. That’s all that matters.

Did I get the most out of my psychic reading?

Here’s a good way to determine if you should consider leaving a positive review for the online psychic reader you consulted:

Was what you heard what you needed to hear, even if it wasn’t what you wanted?

Did the psychic reading shift your perspective or offer new insight into your situation?

Did the psychic reading make you think?

Do you feel differently after the reading?

Did the psychic reading help you formulate new, meaningful questions?

Did you realize something about yourself, someone else, or your situation?

If you answered “yes” to any one or more of these, congratulations, you had quite a useful session!

How should I phrase questions during a psychic reading?

There are plenty of categories highlighted in this article that offer you ways to narrow down your question. If you want a more general reading, or you’re not sure what you should be focusing on, think about which general topic hits home the most.

If you’re still uncertain who to consult, here are a few more best practices you can apply to any of the online psychic readings types on any of these sites:

Ask an active question about what you can do (instead of: “Does he love me?” consider: “How should I express my feelings?”)

about what you can do (instead of: “Does he love me?” consider: “How should I express my feelings?”) Ask for clarity on a specific subject (instead of: “When will I have money?” consider: “Will this work bring me financial stability?”)

on a specific subject (instead of: “When will I have money?” consider: “Will this work bring me financial stability?”) Ask a question about what you’re not seeing (instead of: “Why isn’t my life working out?” consider: “What part of my life do I need to pay more attention to?”)

Hopefully, you’ve found this guide useful, and you’re ready to find out what new chapter awaits you in 2023. Whatever inspired you to consult an online psychic, there’s good news! Your chances of getting a reading from the best psychics online this year have already drastically improved!

How do I know? Am I psychic?

Well, if you read this article, I know you’re already applying the best practice of all: researching how you can make an online psychic reading a meaningful experience!