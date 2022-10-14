Build and Grow Your Business with Live 5 Marketing Solutions

Live 5 Marketing Solutions, powered by WCSC and Gray Digital, offers a holistic solution to expand your business and grow your clientele. Our strategic plan for you can include content in the following areas:

ON-AIR : For over 70 years, Live 5 News has been the trusted source for local news and weather in Lowcountry. With leading newscast ratings, you have an opportunity to get your message included in commercial breaks, reaching thousands of decision makers in the local market each day.

STREAMING: We thrive on creativity. We have wildly talented people with state-of-the-art gear who are passionate about telling your businesses’ story the right way. From pitch to post, we squeeze every ounce of creativity we can and pour it into your project.

We deliver innovative, integrated marketing solutions that reach the audience you want – on any screen, anytime, anywhere.

Our creative designs will set your advertising apart from the competition. We thrive on creativity. We have wildly talented people with state-of-the-art gear who are passionate about telling your businesses’ story the right way.

From pitch to post, we squeeze every ounce of creativity we can and pour it into your project.

We want you to be able to focus on your growing business, so let us handle your advertising. Live 5 Marketing Solutions can help with:

Carrying out SWOT ( strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats ) analysis

Conducting market research

Determining your target audience

Developing improved marketing tactics

Telling your story through videos, social media, displays, blogs and more

Determining your budget

Developing an implementation schedule

Developing and monitoring evaluation tactics

We can work to build out your entire business strategy, starting from the logo design, to consistent branding, to lead generation and increasing foot traffic.

Check out our website and contact us to get started TODAY!

wcsc-results@gray.tv

843.402.5646