Bookmakers have assigned the Clemson Tigers (18-6) the 34th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

The Tigers visit the North Carolina Tar Heels, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Clemson NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 34th Bet $100 to win $12500 Pre-New Year +25000 60th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Clemson Team Stats

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +161 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allows 67.1 per contest (106th in college basketball).

This year, the Tigers are 12-1 at home with a 4-3 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

Clemson has gone 15-4 when playing as the favorite, with three wins (3-2) when listed as underdogs.

In ACC action, Clemson is 10-3, compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

The Tigers are 4-2 in one-possession games and 5-3 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by 3.5 points or more this season, Clemson is 8-3. Meanwhile, it has sported a 7-1 record when favored by three points or fewer.

Clemson Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-3 | Q2 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 7-1

2-3 | 5-0 | 4-2 | 7-1 Clemson has two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Clemson has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Clemson Players

Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in points and rebounds. He scores 16.1 points per game while adding 9.7 rebounds.

Clemson's assists leader is Chase Hunter, who averages 4.1 per game.

The Tigers are led by Tyson from long distance. He knocks down 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Clemson's steals leader is Tyson, who grabs 1.0 per game. PJ Hall leads the team averaging 1.0 block a game.

