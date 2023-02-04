Saturday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-3, 9-2 CAA) and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-12, 4-7 CAA) squaring off at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cougars, who are listed as slight favorites. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 148.5 over/under.

Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 75, Delaware 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware

Charleston (SC) has an 11-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Delaware, who is 8-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 7-13-0 and the Fightin' Blue Hens are 10-9-0. The two teams score 149.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Charleston (SC) is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Delaware has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) records 37.2 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) while conceding 30.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Charleston (SC) hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc (273rd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 32.3%.

The Cougars average 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (73rd in college basketball), and allow 84.6 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12 (169th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (85th in college basketball).

