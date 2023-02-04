Charleston Southern vs. High Point: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 4
The High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5.
Charleston Southern vs. High Point Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|High Point
|-1.5
|153.5
Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
- Charleston Southern has played four games this season that finished with a point total over 153.5 points.
- The average total for Charleston Southern's games this season is 148.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Charleston Southern has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread.
- Charleston Southern has won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Buccaneers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.
- Charleston Southern has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Charleston Southern vs. High Point Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|High Point
|8
|42.1%
|75.2
|149.9
|78.8
|152.9
|148.1
|Charleston Southern
|4
|22.2%
|74.7
|149.9
|74.1
|152.9
|141.5
Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends
- Charleston Southern has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- Five of the Buccaneers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Charleston Southern is 6-5-0 ATS in conference games this year.
- The Buccaneers' 74.7 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 78.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 78.8 points, Charleston Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
High Point vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|High Point
|7-12-0
|4-7
|13-6-0
|Charleston Southern
|10-8-0
|8-6
|11-7-0
Charleston Southern vs. High Point Home/Away Splits
|High Point
|Charleston Southern
|7-4
|Home Record
|5-6
|1-9
|Away Record
|3-8
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.2
|68.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|7-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
