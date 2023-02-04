The High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
High Point -1.5 153.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

  • Charleston Southern has played four games this season that finished with a point total over 153.5 points.
  • The average total for Charleston Southern's games this season is 148.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this year, Charleston Southern has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread.
  • Charleston Southern has won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
  • The Buccaneers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.
  • Charleston Southern has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

High Point vs Charleston Southern Total Facts
Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
High Point 8 42.1% 75.2 149.9 78.8 152.9 148.1
Charleston Southern 4 22.2% 74.7 149.9 74.1 152.9 141.5

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

  • Charleston Southern has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Buccaneers' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Charleston Southern is 6-5-0 ATS in conference games this year.
  • The Buccaneers' 74.7 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 78.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 78.8 points, Charleston Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

High Point vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

High Point and Charleston Southern Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
High Point 7-12-0 4-7 13-6-0
Charleston Southern 10-8-0 8-6 11-7-0

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

High Point Charleston Southern
7-4 Home Record 5-6
1-9 Away Record 3-8
4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0
2-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0
81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.2
68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0
7-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.