The High Point Panthers (10-13, 2-9 Big South) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -1.5 153.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has played four games this season that finished with a point total over 153.5 points.

The average total for Charleston Southern's games this season is 148.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Charleston Southern has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread.

Charleston Southern has won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Buccaneers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

Charleston Southern has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

High Point vs Charleston Southern Total Facts Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 8 42.1% 75.2 149.9 78.8 152.9 148.1 Charleston Southern 4 22.2% 74.7 149.9 74.1 152.9 141.5

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

Charleston Southern has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

Five of the Buccaneers' past 10 games have hit the over.

Charleston Southern is 6-5-0 ATS in conference games this year.

The Buccaneers' 74.7 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 78.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 78.8 points, Charleston Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

High Point vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

High Point and Charleston Southern Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 7-12-0 4-7 13-6-0 Charleston Southern 10-8-0 8-6 11-7-0

Charleston Southern vs. High Point Home/Away Splits

High Point Charleston Southern 7-4 Home Record 5-6 1-9 Away Record 3-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.2 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

