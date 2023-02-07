Mizzou Arena is where the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will clash on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Kobe Brown and Gregory 'GG' Jackson II are players to watch for the Tigers and Gamecocks, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV

South Carolina's Last Game

In its previous game, South Carolina fell to the Arkansas on Saturday, 65-63. Josh Gray scored a team-high 20 points (and added one assist and 14 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Gray 20 14 1 0 1 0 Meechie Johnson Jr. 20 3 4 1 0 5 Hayden Brown 10 4 1 4 0 0

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jackson is averaging team highs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (6.7). And he is producing 0.9 assists, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is posting a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He's also contributing 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, making 34.8% of his shots from the floor, and 32.5% from 3-point range resulting in 2.4 triples per game.

The Gamecocks receive 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Hayden Brown.

The Gamecocks receive 10 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Chico Carter Jr..

The Gamecocks receive 4.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Gray.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)