The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8 Big South) are set to meet on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Claudell Harris Jr. is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: G.B. Hodge Center

G.B. Hodge Center Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern's Last Game

In its most recent game, Charleston Southern lost to the High Point on Saturday, 81-73. Its top scorer was Tahlik Chavez with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tahlik Chavez 31 1 1 0 1 7 Claudell Harris Jr. 18 3 5 1 0 2 Tyeree Bryan 10 9 1 1 1 1

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Harris is the Buccaneers' top scorer (18.4 points per game) and assist man (2.3), and puts up 4 rebounds.

Taje' Kelly tops the Buccaneers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 11 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyeree Bryan is putting up 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

The Buccaneers get 12 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chavez.

The Buccaneers get 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kalib Clinton.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)