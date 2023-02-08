The Furman Paladins (19-6, 10-2 SoCon) square off against the VMI Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. Jalen Slawson of the Paladins is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Furman vs. VMI

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cameron Hall

Cameron Hall Location: Lexington, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Furman's Last Game

In its most recent game, Furman topped the Wofford on Saturday, 80-67. Its top scorer was Slawson with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 16 9 1 4 1 2 Alex Williams 15 3 0 0 0 2 JP Pegues 13 3 7 0 0 3

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson averages a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.7 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Bothwell paces the Paladins with 18.7 points per game and 3.4 assists, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds.

JP Pegues averages a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Foster posts 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Garrett Hien puts up 8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

