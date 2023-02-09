The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets score only 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up to opponents (63.7).
  • Georgia Tech is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
  • Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
  • The 67 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 6.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (60.6).
  • When Clemson scores more than 60.6 points, it is 12-6.
  • Clemson is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow defensively.
  • The Yellow Jackets make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 North Carolina L 69-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/2/2023 Miami (FL) L 69-66 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/5/2023 @ Wake Forest L 69-64 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/9/2023 Georgia Tech - Littlejohn Coliseum
2/12/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
2/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.