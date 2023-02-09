Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers earned a 69-66 victory against Furman.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53

Wofford Schedule Analysis

When the Terriers beat the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 104 in our computer rankings, on January 26 by a score of 76-71, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Wofford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30

71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16

79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28

Wofford Performance Insights