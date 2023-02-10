Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (17-5) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-12) matching up at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drexel, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Cougars' last game was a 62-49 loss to Elon on Sunday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 72, Charleston (SC) 60

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the Towson Tigers (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 53-48 win on December 29 -- their best win of the season.

Charleston (SC) has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 20

55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 15

71-63 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on February 3

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights