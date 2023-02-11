When the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9 Big South) and Radford Highlanders (16-10, 10-3 Big South) match up at The Buc Dome on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET, Claudell Harris Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Radford

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Arena: The Buc Dome

The Buc Dome Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Charleston Southern's Last Game

Charleston Southern lost its most recent game to the South Carolina Upstate, 77-60, on Wednesday. Tyeree Bryan starred with 20 points, plus two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyeree Bryan 20 2 2 1 0 4 Claudell Harris Jr. 14 3 0 1 0 2 Cheikh Faye 9 0 1 1 0 3

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Harris leads his squad in both points (18.2) and assists (2.2) per game, and also puts up 4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bryan puts up 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Taje' Kelly paces the Buccaneers at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 10.8 points.

Tahlik Chavez puts up 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kalib Clinton averages 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)