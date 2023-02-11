Saturday's game at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-9) taking on the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-13) at 1:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Chanticleers' most recent outing was a 65-60 loss to Marshall on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 63

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • When the Lady Chanticleers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on December 31 by a score of 68-57, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-64 at home over JMU (No. 162) on January 26
  • 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 12
  • 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 4
  • 69-54 at home over Furman (No. 243) on December 11
  • 68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 285) on January 19

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Lady Chanticleers are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allow 66.8 per contest (253rd in college basketball).
  • In Sun Belt action, Coastal Carolina has averaged 1.1 fewer points (68.0) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Lady Chanticleers score 75.4 points per game. Away, they score 62.8.
  • At home, Coastal Carolina allows 57.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 76.6.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Lady Chanticleers are tallying 68.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.1.

