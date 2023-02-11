Saturday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15) matching up at Kimmel Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 63-62 win for Presbyterian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Blue Hose claimed a 77-64 victory over Longwood.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 63, UNC Asheville 62

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose took down the No. 166-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Longwood Lancers, 77-64, on February 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 18

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 30

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 25

78-65 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 31

68-67 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 15

Presbyterian Performance Insights