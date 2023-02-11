The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12 Big South) aim to halt a five-game home losing skid when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 Big South) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Hose have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 42.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

In games Presbyterian shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-8 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Hose sit at 276th.

The Blue Hose average 6.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Bulldogs give up (69.8).

Presbyterian has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Presbyterian is posting 69.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (57.8).

The Blue Hose are allowing 65.3 points per game this year at home, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.2).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Presbyterian has performed better in home games this year, averaging 6.3 per game, compared to 5.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.9% clip when playing on the road.

