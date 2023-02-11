Saturday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Coppin State Lady Eagles (5-16) matching up with the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-54 victory for heavily favored Coppin State.

In their last outing on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 76-64 loss to Morgan State.

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 70, South Carolina State 54

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on February 4, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 233 in our computer rankings, 63-61.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Bulldogs are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Carolina State is 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

South Carolina State Performance Insights