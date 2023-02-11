South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-14) against the Winthrop Eagles (6-17) at G.B. Hodge Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-50 in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Spartans are coming off of a 71-67 victory over Charleston Southern in their most recent game on Wednesday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 73, Winthrop 50
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' best win this season came in a 55-42 victory over the Longwood Lancers on January 14.
- South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on January 7
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 21
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 4
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on December 12
- 59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (scoring 52 points per game to rank 351st in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 136th in college basketball) and have a -244 scoring differential overall.
- With 56.8 points per game in Big South games, South Carolina Upstate is scoring 4.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (52 PPG).
- The Spartans post 55.2 points per game in home games, compared to 48.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- Defensively, South Carolina Upstate has been better at home this year, allowing 56.3 points per game, compared to 69.5 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Spartans have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 56.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 52 they've racked up over the course of this season.
