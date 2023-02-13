Monday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Morgan State Lady Bears (15-6) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-20) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-52 win for heavily favored Morgan State.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a 61-50 victory against Coppin State in their last game on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 70, South Carolina State 52

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs' signature win this season came against the Coppin State Lady Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in our computer rankings. The Lady Bulldogs took home the 61-50 win at home on February 11.

The Lady Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

South Carolina State has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 233) on February 4

64-53 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on December 12

South Carolina State Performance Insights