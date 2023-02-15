Mike Bothwell is a player to watch when the Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) and the Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon) meet at McAlister Field House on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Furman vs. Citadel

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: McAlister Field House

McAlister Field House Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Furman's Last Game

Furman was victorious in its most recent game versus the Western Carolina, 93-59, on Saturday. Marcus Foster led the way with 17 points, plus seven boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Foster 17 7 2 0 0 3 Jalen Slawson 17 8 3 2 2 0 Mike Bothwell 16 3 3 1 0 0

Furman Players to Watch

Jalen Slawson is the Paladins' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he posts 15.6 points and 3.5 assists.

Bothwell is putting up team highs in points (18.4 per game) and assists (3.3). And he is contributing 3.7 rebounds, making 52.7% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

JP Pegues paces the Paladins in assists (4 per game), and posts 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Paladins receive 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Foster.

Garrett Hien is posting 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)