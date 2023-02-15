The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South) and the High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) are set to square off on Wednesday at Templeton Physical Education Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Marquis Barnett and Jaden House are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Presbyterian vs. High Point

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Templeton Physical Education Center

Templeton Physical Education Center Location: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Presbyterian's Last Game

Presbyterian lost its most recent game to the UNC Asheville, 76-72, on Saturday. Barnett was its leading scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquis Barnett 21 3 4 0 0 3 Trevon Reddish 14 7 5 1 1 0 Kobe Stewart 12 5 0 0 0 1

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Barnett averages 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field.

Terrell Ard Jr. is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.7), and also posts 7.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Owen McCormack averages 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trevon Reddish leads the Blue Hose at 2.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 6.9 points.

Kobe Stewart posts 7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)