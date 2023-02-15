Wednesday's contest at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (12-12) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors High Point.

The Blue Hose head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-73 victory against UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Presbyterian vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 67, Presbyterian 55

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose's best win this season came in a 77-64 victory over the Longwood Lancers on February 8.

Presbyterian has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 18

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 30

76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on February 11

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 25

78-65 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Presbyterian Performance Insights