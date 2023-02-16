Thursday's contest between the Troy Trojans (16-9) and Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-14) squaring off at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Troy, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Chanticleers are coming off of an 80-68 loss to Southern Miss in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Coastal Carolina 62

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Chanticleers' signature victory this season came against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in our computer rankings. The Lady Chanticleers brought home the 68-57 win on the road on December 31.

The Trojans have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 at home over JMU (No. 162) on January 26

65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 12

70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 4

69-54 at home over Furman (No. 243) on December 11

68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 285) on January 19

