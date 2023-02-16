South Carolina vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) going head to head against the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-50 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.
In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 88-64 over LSU.
South Carolina vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Florida 50
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers in an 88-64 win on February 12, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 10-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.
- South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15
- 68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 33.5 points per game with a +838 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.5 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 49 per outing (first in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, South Carolina puts up fewer points per contest (81.9) than its season average (82.5).
- The Gamecocks are averaging 87.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 78.8 points per contest.
- South Carolina is surrendering 45.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (53.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 82.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 82.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
