Thursday's game at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has the Wofford Terriers (17-7) matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Wofford.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers secured an 83-62 win against Western Carolina.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58

Wofford Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Terriers defeated the Mercer Bears on the road on January 26 by a score of 76-71.

Wofford has 11 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30

71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16

79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28

Wofford Performance Insights