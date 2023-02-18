Saturday's game at Winthrop Coliseum has the Winthrop Eagles (8-18) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-22) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 62-57 victory for Winthrop, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lady Buccaneers lost their last matchup 75-48 against Campbell on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 62, Charleston Southern 57

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Buccaneers' signature win this season came in a 76-72 victory against the Longwood Lancers on January 28.

Charleston Southern has 13 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

Charleston Southern Performance Insights