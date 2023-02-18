Saturday's game between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (5-17) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-21) at Hytche Athletic Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55 and heavily favors Maryland-Eastern Shore to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Bulldogs' last outing was a 69-48 loss to Morgan State on Monday.

South Carolina State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

South Carolina State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 66, South Carolina State 55

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

Against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on December 12, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-53 home victory.

South Carolina State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 4

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 11

South Carolina State Performance Insights