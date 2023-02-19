The South Carolina Gamecocks (26-0) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (20-6) after victories in 12 road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 82.7 points per game are 27.4 more points than the 55.3 the Rebels give up.

South Carolina has a 24-0 record when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

When it scores more than 55.3 points, South Carolina is 26-0.

The Rebels put up 21.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Gamecocks allow (49.2).

When Ole Miss totals more than 49.2 points, it is 20-6.

Ole Miss' record is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.

This season the Rebels are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

The Gamecocks' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.4 higher than the Rebels have given up.

South Carolina Schedule