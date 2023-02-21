The Carolina Hurricanes (37-10-8) host the St. Louis Blues (26-27-3) at PNC Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSMW. The Hurricanes have won three games in a row.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSMW Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-330) Blues (+275) 6.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 48 times this season, and have gone 34-14 in those games.

Carolina has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -330 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 76.7%.

Carolina's 55 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 25 times.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 185 (12th) Goals 172 (19th) 145 (2nd) Goals Allowed 204 (26th) 37 (17th) Power Play Goals 35 (19th) 34 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 12th in the league with 185 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 145 (2.6 per game).

With a +40 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

