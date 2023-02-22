Charleston Southern vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-22) matching up at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Buccaneers claimed a 64-57 win over Winthrop.
Charleston Southern vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston Southern vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 62, Charleston Southern 60
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 336) in our computer rankings. The Lady Buccaneers secured the 76-72 win at home on January 28.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston Southern is 4-13 (.235%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
- 64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers are being outscored by 17.4 points per game with a -468 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.5 points per game (345th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (322nd in college basketball).
- Charleston Southern is averaging 57.3 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 3.8 more points per game than its season average (53.5).
- The Lady Buccaneers average 57.8 points per game in home games, compared to 49.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- Defensively, Charleston Southern has played better at home this year, surrendering 68.0 points per game, compared to 73.5 on the road.
- On offense, the Lady Buccaneers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 56.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 53.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
