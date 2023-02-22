PJ Hall is a player to watch when the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) meet at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ACCN.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Wednesday, February 22

Wednesday, February 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Location: Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACCN

Clemson's Last Game

In its most recent game, Clemson lost to the Louisville on Saturday, 83-73. Hall scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in zero assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM PJ Hall 28 8 0 0 0 1 Brevin Galloway 16 0 2 3 0 0 Chase Hunter 15 5 6 1 0 1

Clemson Players to Watch

Hunter Tyson paces the Tigers with 15.3 points per contest and 9.3 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.

Hall puts up 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chase Hunter puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 14.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brevin Galloway is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Ian Schieffelin averages 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)