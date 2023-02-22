Wednesday's game at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-15) squaring off against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-18) at 6:00 PM (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for Coastal Carolina, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Lady Chanticleers lost their most recent outing 75-66 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Georgia State 62

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Chanticleers captured their best win of the season on January 26, when they beat the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 79-64.

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 109) on February 16

68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 169) on December 31

65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on January 12

70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on February 4

68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 257) on January 19

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights