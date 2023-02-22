Wednesday's contest that pits the Campbell Lady Camels (14-13) against the Winthrop Eagles (8-19) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-48 in favor of Campbell, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Eagles' last game on Saturday ended in a 64-57 loss to Charleston Southern.

Winthrop vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Winthrop vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 63, Winthrop 48

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Radford Highlanders, who are ranked No. 295 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-48, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Winthrop has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (15).

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 28

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on January 7

69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 336) on February 1

53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11

56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12

Winthrop Performance Insights