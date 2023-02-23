Thursday's game that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-14) against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Clemson. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their last game on Thursday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 59-54 loss to Miami (FL).

Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Clemson vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 66, Virginia 64

Clemson Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.

The Lady Tigers have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on February 9

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on November 13

67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 101) on January 22

72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on January 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Clemson Performance Insights