How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0), winners of 27 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score 15.7 more points per game (82) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).
- When South Carolina gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 27-0.
- South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The Lady Volunteers record 77.6 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49.5 the Gamecocks allow.
- Tennessee has a 20-9 record when putting up more than 49.5 points.
- Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82 points.
- The Lady Volunteers are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (30.8%).
- The Gamecocks' 47 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|LSU
|W 88-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida
|W 87-56
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 64-57
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
