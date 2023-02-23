The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0), winners of 27 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score 15.7 more points per game (82) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).

When South Carolina gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 27-0.

South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

The Lady Volunteers record 77.6 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49.5 the Gamecocks allow.

Tennessee has a 20-9 record when putting up more than 49.5 points.

Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82 points.

The Lady Volunteers are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (30.8%).

The Gamecocks' 47 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.

