The NC State Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-6 ACC) will be attempting to build on an 11-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Clemson matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

Clemson is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 6 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

NC State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Wolf Pack's 29 games have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 19th-biggest change this season, improving from +40000 at the beginning to +15000.

With odds of +15000, Clemson has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.