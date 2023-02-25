Furman vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Samford Bulldogs (13-15) versus the Furman Lady Paladins (10-18) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 25.
The Lady Paladins enter this contest after an 88-69 loss to Mercer on Thursday.
Furman vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Furman vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 67, Furman 63
Furman Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lady Paladins took down the Radford Highlanders at home on December 18 by a score of 75-67.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Paladins are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 322) on November 11
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on December 7
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9
- 71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins have a -24 scoring differential, putting up 63.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allowing 64.6 (185th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Furman averages fewer points per contest (58.8) than its season average (63.7).
- The Lady Paladins are averaging 71 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 56.4 points per contest.
- Furman gives up 60.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 68.9 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Paladins' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 60 points a contest compared to the 63.7 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.