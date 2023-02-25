Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-23) going head to head at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Presbyterian, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
Last time out, the Blue Hose lost 61-56 to South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Charleston Southern 58
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose captured their signature win of the season on February 18, when they defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 60-56.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 293) on December 31
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 295) on November 30
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 25
- 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on February 11
- 77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on February 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose average 64.8 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (200th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential overall.
- Presbyterian's offense has been more effective in Big South games this season, tallying 65.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.8 PPG.
- Offensively the Blue Hose have fared better in home games this year, averaging 74.1 points per game, compared to 56.8 per game on the road.
- Presbyterian cedes 59.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
- The Blue Hose have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 60.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.0 points fewer than the 64.8 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.