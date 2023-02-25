Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (19-8) and the Mercer Bears (12-14) clashing at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Wofford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Terriers secured an 86-60 victory against Samford.

Wofford vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 68, Mercer 65

Wofford Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Terriers claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in our computer rankings.

Wofford has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on November 30

72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on February 18

64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 19

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 16

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 230) on November 19

Wofford Performance Insights