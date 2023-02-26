South Carolina vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Sunday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) and Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 75-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks claimed a 73-60 victory over Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Carolina vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 75, Georgia 54
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).
- South Carolina has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on February 23
- 73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 29
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 31.7 points per game with a +889 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 49.9 per outing (second in college basketball).
- Offensively, South Carolina is posting 80.5 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (81.6 points per game) is 1.1 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks are putting up 9.9 more points per game (87.1) than they are in away games (77.2).
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is allowing 46.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.
- The Gamecocks' offense has been very consistent recently, averaging the same 81.6 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
